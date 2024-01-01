$28,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Kia Seltos
SX Turbo w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel
2022 Kia Seltos
SX Turbo w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,000KM
VIN KNDETCA22N7293395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 38,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heads Up Display, Air Cooled Front seats, Heated Sideview Mirrors and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Kia Seltos include:
Heads Up Display
Air Cooled Front seats
Heated Sideview Mirrors
Remote Car Starter
Automatic Headlights
Electronic Stability Control
Power Sunroof
Rearview Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 33157
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
12v power outlet
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Tail lights
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
Remote car starter
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Hill assist control
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Lane Follow Assist
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
USB port
Heated Sideview Mirrors
Power Front Seats
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Led Headlights
6 Speaker
Air Cooled front seats
Smart cruise control
8" Display Audio
Wireless Phone Charger
Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Highway Driving Assist
Blind Spot Collision Warning
Rear occupant Alert
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist
10.25" Multimedia Interface
7" LCD Instrument CLuster
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$28,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Kia Seltos