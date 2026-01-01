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Brake Assist, Front Heated Seats, Folding Rear Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Auto Stop/Start<br>Brake Assist<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Folding Rear Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Speed-Sensitive Volume<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Rear Seat Reminder<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Rear Collision Warning<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Rear Window Defroster<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br>AM/FM Stereo<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 119288

2022 Kia Seltos

31,500 KM

Details Description Features

$22,490

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Kia Seltos

LX

Watch This Vehicle
14501218

2022 Kia Seltos

LX

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,490

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
31,500KM
VIN KNDEPCAA3N7250003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Brake Assist, Front Heated Seats, Folding Rear Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Folding Rear Seats
Climate Control
Speed-Sensitive Volume
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Rear Seat Reminder
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Window Defroster
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
AM/FM Stereo

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 119288

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Collision Warning
Rear seat reminder

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Rear Window Defroster

Seating

Folding Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Speed-Sensitive Volume
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Hill Assistance
Hands Free Device Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

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647-559-3297

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$22,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Kia Seltos