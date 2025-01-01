$31,990+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kia Sorento
SX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
2022 Kia Sorento
SX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,000KM
VIN 5XYRKDLF8NG107405
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 76921
- Mileage 78,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.
The top features for this car include:
Auto Stop/Start
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Push Button Start
Heads Up Display
Front View Camera
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 76921
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
HEADS UP DISPLAY
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Front View Camera
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Kia Sorento