2022 Kia Sorento

10,660 KM

Details Description Features

$42,590

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

LX Premium AWD W/ Wireless Charger, Rearview Cam, CarPlay

LX Premium AWD W/ Wireless Charger, Rearview Cam, CarPlay

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,590

+ taxes & licensing

10,660KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9370690
  • Stock #: 16277
  • VIN: 5XYRGDLC8NG107282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16277
  • Mileage 10,660 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Rearview Camera
Lane Following Assist
Parking Sensors
USB Ports
Lane Keeping Assist System
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Power, Heated Side Mirrors
Wireless Phone Charger
8" Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
60/40 Split Fold 2nd Row
50/50 Split Folding 3rd Row

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

