NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 51570

2022 Kia Telluride

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,690

+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Telluride

Nightsky AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Wireless Charging

12477157

2022 Kia Telluride

Nightsky AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Wireless Charging

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,690

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,000KM
VIN 5XYP5DHC4NG239073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 51570
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Kia Telluride include:

Auto Stop/Start
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Front View Camera
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera
Rear Heated Seats
Ventilated 2nd Row Seats
Heads Up Display

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 51570

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System

Comfort

Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Front View Camera
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Ventilated 2nd Row Seats
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$34,690

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Kia Telluride