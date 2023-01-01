$189,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2022 Land Rover Range Rover
P530 SE, LWB, 7PASS, 525HP, V8, AWD, MERIDIAN, HUD
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$189,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10178550
- Stock #: PC9452
- VIN: SALKPBE74NA008344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9452
- Mileage 8,888 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER P530 SE | LWB | 7 PASSANGER | 4.4L TURBO 8-CYLINDER | 523HP | TERRAIN RESPONSE | THREE-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | REAR CAMERA | DRIVE PACK | PARK PACK | 22" WHEELS | THREE-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | LED HEADLIGHTS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | INTERACTIVE DRIVER DISPLAY | CLEAN CARFAX
Reflecting its unrivaled heritage, the Range Rover takes design, comfort and craftsmanship to extraordinary new heights. As striking on the outside as it is refined within, its performance and capability are peerless. Exemplary levels of comfort and technology bring you a heightened sense of effortless sophistication and a truly first-class travel experience.
The 2022 Range Rover P530 SE is powered by a 4.4-litre Turbo V8 making a massive 525 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, mated to a world-renowned AWD system, and smooth automatic transmission as well as a twin-speed transfer box, Adaptive Dynamics and electronic center differential as standard. While the Land Rover revolutionary Terrain Response system means this capability can be harnessed by all drivers, expert and inexpert alike.
This 2022 Range Rover P530 features a white exterior finish with 22-inch wheels, and more. Inside it features an Ebony Perforated leather interior with 24-way Adjustable Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats, a Meridian Signature Surround Sound System, Navigation, a Panoramic Glass Roof, Heads-Up Display and so much more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Power Options
Comfort
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.