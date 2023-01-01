Menu
2022 Land Rover Range Rover

8,888 KM

$189,800

+ tax & licensing
$189,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

P530 SE, LWB, 7PASS, 525HP, V8, AWD, MERIDIAN, HUD

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

P530 SE, LWB, 7PASS, 525HP, V8, AWD, MERIDIAN, HUD

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$189,800

+ taxes & licensing

8,888KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10178550
  Stock #: PC9452
  VIN: SALKPBE74NA008344

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9452
  • Mileage 8,888 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER P530 SE | LWB | 7 PASSANGER | 4.4L TURBO 8-CYLINDER | 523HP | TERRAIN RESPONSE | THREE-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | REAR CAMERA | DRIVE PACK | PARK PACK | 22" WHEELS | THREE-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | LED HEADLIGHTS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | INTERACTIVE DRIVER DISPLAY | CLEAN CARFAX







Reflecting its unrivaled heritage, the Range Rover takes design, comfort and craftsmanship to extraordinary new heights. As striking on the outside as it is refined within, its performance and capability are peerless. Exemplary levels of comfort and technology bring you a heightened sense of effortless sophistication and a truly first-class travel experience.







The 2022 Range Rover P530 SE is powered by a 4.4-litre Turbo V8 making a massive 525 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, mated to a world-renowned AWD system, and smooth automatic transmission as well as a twin-speed transfer box, Adaptive Dynamics and electronic center differential as standard. While the Land Rover revolutionary Terrain Response system means this capability can be harnessed by all drivers, expert and inexpert alike.







This 2022 Range Rover P530 features a white exterior finish with 22-inch wheels, and more. Inside it features an Ebony Perforated leather interior with 24-way Adjustable Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats, a Meridian Signature Surround Sound System, Navigation, a Panoramic Glass Roof, Heads-Up Display and so much more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
driver seat
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat

Suspension

Air Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Power Options

Power

Comfort

HEATED

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

Rear
Split
3
Wood
Third Row
Sliding
20
LEATHER
Ride Control
Trunk release
4-wheel steering
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
Active suspension
Interior Motion Sensor
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Front headrests: power adjustable
Passenger seat: heated
Third row headrests: adjustable
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Rear air conditioning zones: dual
Center console trim: alloy
Door trim: alloy
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Spare wheel type: alloy
Dash trim: leather
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Locking differential: center
Tow hooks: front
Rear seat: heated
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Rear headrests: power adjustable
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front shock type: monotube
Rear shock type: monotube
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Total speakers: 14
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Side door type: soft close
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Premium brand: Meridian
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Digital Sound Processing
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Rear seat folding: flat
Laminated glass: acoustic
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Interior accents: chrome
Mirror color: black
Headlights: LED
Storage: accessory hook
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.8
Grille color: silver
Sunshade: power side window
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Solar-tinted glass: front
Cross traffic alert: rear
Battery rating: 800 CCA
Front brake diameter: 15.7
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Foot pedal trim: alloy
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
Phone: voice operated
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Third row seat folding: flat
variable intermittent
Wheels: aluminum with painted accents
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Axle ratio: 3.30
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Rocker panel color: black
Third row power adjustments
Watts: 400
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Pedestrian Detection
Wheel spokes: 14
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Camera system washer: rear
Rear seat power adjustments: reclining
Power Panoramic
Rear brake diameter: 14.5
Connected in-car apps: Amazon Alexa
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Autonomous lane guidance: lane centering
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
Google POIs
Google search
with read function
horn/light operation
send destination to vehicle
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
remotely operated
app marketplace integration
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
independently controlled
InControl
front pedestrian
vibrating steering wheel
anti-tow sensor
Vehicle exit safety system
Wireless Apple CarPlay
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto
security event/collision alert
Rear pre-collision warning system: pedestrian detection
Infotainment: PIVI Pro
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
USB front
USB-C front
USB-C rear
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated
Wi-Fi: hotspot
USB rear
Infotainment screen size: 13.1 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 13.7 in.
intersection/junction turn
Third row seat: heated
Smart device app compatibility: Amazon Alexa

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-XXXX

416-510-3333

