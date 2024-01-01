2022 Lexus RX

Menu
Used
70,362KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # K16866
  • Mileage 70,362 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Price Offer!! Don't Miss Out on this Brilliant Black vehicle that's in excellent condition. It includes options such as: PREMIUM PACKAGE, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, POWER SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CAR PLAY plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Certification:

Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $999. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.

Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellow's Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Lexus RX