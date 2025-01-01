$55,988+ tax & licensing
2022 Lexus RX
RX 350 Auto
Location
Shaw Automotive Group
2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
416-766-8244
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SHAWAUTOMOTIVE GROUP
Explore our gorgeous OFF ROAD AND TOYOA AND LUXURY luxury packages with extensive Toyota Lexus warranty options! Shaw Automotive Group, a division of Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota, is located at 2336 St. Clair West, Toronto, in the back gated compound.
Important Reminder: Always use CARFAX for service and mileage verification. If any data is absent, my 40 years of experience says to walk away. Check out our Google Reviews!
Thinking About the Right Vehicle and Price?
Budget Considerations: Assess your budget and payment method. If financing is needed, be aware that rising interest rates are increasing the cost of leases and credit, impacting monthly payments. Longer terms may lower your monthly payments but increase overall borrowing costs.
Our Focus: We specialize in well-serviced Toyotas, but we also offer other makes at competitive prices, even with higher mileage. Depending on your driving stylewhether city driving or commuting consider a lower-cost, high-mileage unit to reduce your cost per kilometer. A CAA card is also recommended for added benefits.
CALL BOB TO BOOK 4165090588
Important Reminder:
Contact Us: Call us at 416-766-8244 or 416-930-6465 to discuss your options.
Hold Your Vehicle: To reserve your desired vehicle, provide a credit card number to hold it for 24 hours, allowing you time to inspect your potential purchase.
Safety Inspections: Most of our vehicles are safety inspected by licensed Lexus and Toyota technicians at our onsite service department. Some units may be unfit but are inspected to keep costs down.
Shuttle Service: We offer shuttle service from Runnymede subway station to our location. Check our Google reviews to see what our guests think! We are family-owned and customer-driven.
Disclaimer: Financing available based on approved credit; minimum loan is $9,000. Current interest rates vary based on your credit history. Financing options are available for all credit scores, subject to different interest rates (OAC).
IF Autotrader is up its in stock at one of our locations.
