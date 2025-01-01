2022 Lexus RX

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SHAWAUTOMOTIVE GROUP</p><p>Explore our gorgeous OFF ROAD AND TOYOA AND LUXURY  luxury packages with extensive Toyota Lexus warranty options! Shaw Automotive Group, a division of Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota, is located at 2336 St. Clair West, Toronto, in the back gated compound.</p><p>Important Reminder: Always use CARFAX for service and mileage verification. If any data is absent, my 40 years of experience says to walk away. Check out our Google Reviews!</p><p>Thinking About the Right Vehicle and Price?</p><p>Budget Considerations: Assess your budget and payment method. If financing is needed, be aware that rising interest rates are increasing the cost of leases and credit, impacting monthly payments. Longer terms may lower your monthly payments but increase overall borrowing costs.</p><p>Our Focus: We specialize in well-serviced Toyotas, but we also offer other makes at competitive prices, even with higher mileage. Depending on your driving stylewhether city driving or commuting consider a lower-cost, high-mileage unit to reduce your cost per kilometer. A CAA card is also recommended for added benefits.</p><p>CALL BOB TO BOOK 4165090588</p><p>Important Reminder: </p><p>Contact Us: Call us at 416-766-8244 or 416-930-6465 to discuss your options.</p><p>Hold Your Vehicle: To reserve your desired vehicle, provide a credit card number to hold it for 24 hours, allowing you time to inspect your potential purchase.</p><p>Safety Inspections: Most of our vehicles are safety inspected by licensed Lexus and Toyota technicians at our onsite service department. Some units may be unfit but are inspected to keep costs down.</p><p>Shuttle Service: We offer shuttle service from Runnymede subway station to our location. Check our Google reviews to see what our guests think! We are family-owned and customer-driven.</p><p>Disclaimer: Financing available based on approved credit; minimum loan is $9,000. Current interest rates vary based on your credit history. Financing options are available for all credit scores, subject to different interest rates (OAC).</p><p>IF Autotrader is up its in stock at one of our locations.</p><p>Shaw Automotive group , a  division of Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota 2336 st clair west Toronto located in the back gated compound .ALWAYS USE CARFAX FOR SERVICE AND MILEAGE VERIFICATION IF ANY DATA IS ABSENT MY 40 YEARS EXPERINCE SAYS WALK AWAY.</p><p> Please visit our Google Reviews</p><p>PLEASE SCREEN SHOT THE ADVERTISED PRICES!</p><p>Thinking about buying the  right product and the price?</p><p>Consider your budget and how you intend to pay.If financing is neeeded, know that interest rate hikes and increased the cost of all leases and credit in general pushing up the cost of monthly payments.longer terms reduce the monthly payment but drive up the borrowing costs over the long run. </p><p>Buying a well serviced Toyota is what we focus on .We carry other well serviced makes the higher km make them affordable .</p><p>Consider you driving style if your local in city a lower cost high mileage unit would be perfect if your a commuter it might make sense also the unit would have been great depreicated .Lowering your driving cost per km and  having a caa card would be recommended.</p><p>   Our stock is changing hourly due to demand highs and lows . We recommend calling into the office at 416-766-8244 or cell 4169306465 .</p><p>To hold the desired vehicle you  would like to purchase. A card # will  hold a unit for 24 hours to have you come and inspect your potential purchase .</p><p>Majority of our vehicles come safety inspected by our licensed Lexus and Toyota Technicians at our onsite service department in Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota.Some units are unfit and inspected to keep cost down </p><p> We also offer shuttle service from Runnymede subway station to our location. Check out our Google reviews online to see what our guests think of us! Family owned, Customer driven</p><p>Disclaimer:</p><p>We have financing available for based on approved credit. Minimum loan is $9000.00 ** current interest rate enviroment rates based on your credit history.</p><p>We offer financing on all credit scores!  **Credit is subject to different interest rates. OAC</p><p>Please visit our Google Reviews</p>

2022 Lexus RX

35,000 KM

Details Description Features

$55,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Lexus RX

RX 350 Auto

Watch This Vehicle
12226185

2022 Lexus RX

RX 350 Auto

Location

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

416-766-8244

  1. 1740685414
  2. 1740685424
  3. 1740685438
  4. 1740685449
  5. 1740685459
  6. 1740685469
  7. 1740685481
  8. 1740685491
  9. 1740685501
  10. 1740685511
  11. 1740685522
  12. 1740685532
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$55,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T2YZMDA1NC320729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SHAWAUTOMOTIVE GROUP

Explore our gorgeous OFF ROAD AND TOYOA AND LUXURY  luxury packages with extensive Toyota Lexus warranty options! Shaw Automotive Group, a division of Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota, is located at 2336 St. Clair West, Toronto, in the back gated compound.

Important Reminder: Always use CARFAX for service and mileage verification. If any data is absent, my 40 years of experience says to walk away. Check out our Google Reviews!

Thinking About the Right Vehicle and Price?

Budget Considerations: Assess your budget and payment method. If financing is needed, be aware that rising interest rates are increasing the cost of leases and credit, impacting monthly payments. Longer terms may lower your monthly payments but increase overall borrowing costs.

Our Focus: We specialize in well-serviced Toyotas, but we also offer other makes at competitive prices, even with higher mileage. Depending on your driving stylewhether city driving or commuting consider a lower-cost, high-mileage unit to reduce your cost per kilometer. A CAA card is also recommended for added benefits.

CALL BOB TO BOOK 4165090588

Important Reminder: 

Contact Us: Call us at 416-766-8244 or 416-930-6465 to discuss your options.

Hold Your Vehicle: To reserve your desired vehicle, provide a credit card number to hold it for 24 hours, allowing you time to inspect your potential purchase.

Safety Inspections: Most of our vehicles are safety inspected by licensed Lexus and Toyota technicians at our onsite service department. Some units may be unfit but are inspected to keep costs down.

Shuttle Service: We offer shuttle service from Runnymede subway station to our location. Check our Google reviews to see what our guests think! We are family-owned and customer-driven.

Disclaimer: Financing available based on approved credit; minimum loan is $9,000. Current interest rates vary based on your credit history. Financing options are available for all credit scores, subject to different interest rates (OAC).

IF Autotrader is up its in stock at one of our locations.

Shaw Automotive group , a  division of Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota 2336 st clair west Toronto located in the back gated compound .ALWAYS USE CARFAX FOR SERVICE AND MILEAGE VERIFICATION IF ANY DATA IS ABSENT MY 40 YEARS EXPERINCE SAYS WALK AWAY.

 Please visit our Google Reviews

PLEASE SCREEN SHOT THE ADVERTISED PRICES!

Thinking about buying the  right product and the price?

Consider your budget and how you intend to pay.If financing is neeeded, know that interest rate hikes and increased the cost of all leases and credit in general pushing up the cost of monthly payments.longer terms reduce the monthly payment but drive up the borrowing costs over the long run. 

Buying a well serviced Toyota is what we focus on .We carry other well serviced makes the higher km make them affordable .

Consider you driving style if your local in city a lower cost high mileage unit would be perfect if your a commuter it might make sense also the unit would have been great depreicated .Lowering your driving cost per km and  having a caa card would be recommended.

   Our stock is changing hourly due to demand highs and lows . We recommend calling into the office at 416-766-8244 or cell 4169306465 .

To hold the desired vehicle you  would like to purchase. A card # will  hold a unit for 24 hours to have you come and inspect your potential purchase .

Majority of our vehicles come safety inspected by our licensed Lexus and Toyota Technicians at our onsite service department in Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota.Some units are unfit and inspected to keep cost down 

 We also offer shuttle service from Runnymede subway station to our location. Check out our Google reviews online to see what our guests think of us! Family owned, Customer driven

Disclaimer:

We have financing available for based on approved credit. Minimum loan is $9000.00 ** current interest rate enviroment rates based on your credit history.

We offer financing on all credit scores!  **Credit is subject to different interest rates. OAC

Please visit our Google Reviews

Vehicle Features

Packages

F SPORT THREE
MARL LEVINSON
PANO ROOF
LEXUS CERT

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shaw Automotive Group

Used 2023 Toyota 4Runner 4WD for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Toyota 4Runner 4WD 39,990 KM $63,788 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Lexus NX EXECUTIVE AWD MARKE LEVINSON for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Lexus NX EXECUTIVE AWD MARKE LEVINSON 22,000 KM $53,988 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Lexus UX UX 250h CVT for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Lexus UX UX 250h CVT 0 $41,988 + tax & lic

Email Shaw Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shaw Automotive Group

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-8244

Alternate Numbers
416-930-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$55,988

+ taxes & licensing

Shaw Automotive Group

416-766-8244

Contact Seller
2022 Lexus RX