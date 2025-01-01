$42,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Lexus RX
350 AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay, Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam
2022 Lexus RX
350 AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay, Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,872KM
VIN 2T2HZMDAXNC356760
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 66634
- Mileage 73,872 KM
Vehicle Description
Front Heated Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Touchscreen Display
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
USB Input
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Music
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 66634
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Touchscreen Display
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
USB Input
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Music
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 66634
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2022 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 58,250 KM $20,890 + tax & lic
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek ONYX 31,800 KM $33,190 + tax & lic
2025 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES 1,405 KM $30,690 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$42,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Lexus RX