2022 Lexus RX

73,872 KM

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Lexus RX

350 AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay, Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam

12937505

2022 Lexus RX

350 AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay, Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,872KM
VIN 2T2HZMDAXNC356760

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 66634
  • Mileage 73,872 KM

Front Heated Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Touchscreen Display
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
USB Input
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Music

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 66634

Power Passenger Seat

Sunroof
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System

Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Push Button Start

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Automatic High Beams

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch

