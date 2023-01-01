Menu
2022 Lexus RX 350

13,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

13,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9629347
  • Stock #: LN14203A
  • VIN: 2T2HZMDA5NC319633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
