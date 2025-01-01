$25,850+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-30
GS | AWD | Leather | Sunroof | ACC | BSM | CarPlay
2022 Mazda CX-30
GS | AWD | Leather | Sunroof | ACC | BSM | CarPlay
Location
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
866-727-6298
Certified
$25,850
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # RC071
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Save More When You Finance: Special Financing Price: $25,850 / Cash Price: $27,850
Clean CarFax - All Wheel Drive | Leather | Sunroof | Adaptive Cruise Control | Blind Spot Monitoring | Apple CarPlay / Android Auto | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth. Well Equipped - Spacious and Comfortable Seating - Advanced Safety Features - Extremely Reliable. Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get Pre-Approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application: https://www.autorama.ca/financing/. We will be happy to match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery. At AUTORAMA, all vehicles are hand-picked, undergo a 125-Point Inspection, and are professionally detailed corner to corner. We showcase over 250 high-quality used vehicles in our Indoor Showroom, so feel free to visit us - rain or shine! To schedule a Test Drive, call us at 1-866-283-8293 today! Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Autorama ~ Better Quality, Better Value, Better Cars.
_____________________________________________
Price - Our special discounted price is based on financing only. We offer high-quality vehicles at the lowest price. No haggle, No hassle, No admin, or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages and listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information in person with our sales associates. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $995. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, and exporting purchasers.
______________________________________________
Financing – Need financing? We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payment for up to 6 Months (O.A.C). Our experienced Financing Team works with most major banks and lenders to get you approved with the lowest rate and the most flexible terms. Click here to get pre-approved today: https://www.autorama.ca/financing/
____________________________________________
Trade - Have a trade? We pay Top-Dollar for your trade and take any vehicle! Bring your trade in for a free appraisal.
_____________________________________________
AUTORAMA - Largest indoor used car dealership in Toronto with over 250 high-quality used vehicles to choose from - Located at 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8. View our inventory: https://www.autorama.ca/
______________________________________________
Community – Our community matters to us. We make a difference, one car at a time, through our Care to Share Program (Free Cars for People in Need!). See our Care to share page for more info.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autorama
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Autorama
Autorama
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-727-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
866-727-6298