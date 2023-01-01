Menu
2022 Mazda CX-5

38,825 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Mazda CX-5

2022 Mazda CX-5

GS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Radar Cruise, Sunroof

2022 Mazda CX-5

GS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Radar Cruise, Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

38,825KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10373772
  Stock #: 21021
  VIN: JM3KFBCM1N1588064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21021
  • Mileage 38,825 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
Radar Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
40/20/40 split folding rear seat
Leatherette Trimmed Upholstery
Remote folding rear seats
10.25 inch Color Center Display
A/C W/Manual Climate Control
i-Active Sense Safety Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

