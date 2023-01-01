Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Mazda CX-5

20,200 KM

Details

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-5

GX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

2022 Mazda CX-5

GX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

20,200KM
Used
VIN JM3KFBBL9N0638840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 20,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Heated Door Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Aux Audio Input
USB Ports
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Mazda CX-5