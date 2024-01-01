Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Mazda CX-5

59,757 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mazda CX-5

Sport Design w/Turbo w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mazda CX-5

Sport Design w/Turbo w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11408386
  2. 11408386
  3. 11408386
  4. 11408386
  5. 11408386
  6. 11408386
  7. 11408386
  8. 11408386
  9. 11408386
  10. 11408386
  11. 11408386
  12. 11408386
  13. 11408386
  14. 11408386
  15. 11408386
  16. 11408386
  17. 11408386
  18. 11408386
  19. 11408386
  20. 11408386
  21. 11408386
  22. 11408386
  23. 11408386
  24. 11408386
  25. 11408386
  26. 11408386
  27. 11408386
  28. 11408386
  29. 11408386
  30. 11408386
  31. 11408386
  32. 11408386
  33. 11408386
  34. 11408386
  35. 11408386
  36. 11408386
  37. 11408386
  38. 11408386
  39. 11408386
  40. 11408386
  41. 11408386
  42. 11408386
  43. 11408386
  44. 11408386
  45. 11408386
  46. 11408386
  47. 11408386
  48. 11408386
  49. 11408386
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,757KM
VIN JM3KFBDY2N0602982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 31411
  • Mileage 59,757 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Wireless Phone Charging

Seating

Leather Seats
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Traffic jam assist

Additional Features

Aux input
Power Front Seats
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Driver Memory Seat
Dual-Zone A/C
Forward Obstruction Warning
High Beam Control System
USB Ports
Pedestrian Detection
Drive Mode Select
Distance Recognition Support System
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced Keyless Entry
Lane-Keep Assist System
Traffic Sign Recognition System
Active Driving Display
Smart City Brake Support Front
Smart Brake Support Front
Off Road Traction Assist
Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go Function
Automatic LED On/Off Headlights
10-Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control 52,030 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Intelligent Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Intelligent Cruise Control 60,806 KM $22,490 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Intelligent Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Nissan Rogue SV AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Intelligent Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats 75,608 KM $17,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Mazda CX-5