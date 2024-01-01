$34,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-5
Signature AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Nav
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
20,146KM
VIN JM3KFBEY9N0638571
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 20,146 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Lane Keep Assist System , Heated & Ventilated Front Seats , Heated Rear Seats and more!
The top features for this 2022 Mazda CX-5 include:
Lane Keep Assist System
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Power Sunroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Distance Recognition Support System
Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39720
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Seating
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Lane departure warning system
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Blind Spot Monitoring
Parking Sensor
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Driver’s Seat
USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
Lane Keep Assist System
Drive Mode Select
Driver Attention Alert
Distance Recognition Support System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
Auto Fold Side mirrors
360 Rearview Camera
Speed Limit Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
