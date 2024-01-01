Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Lane Keep Assist System , Heated & Ventilated Front Seats , Heated Rear Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Mazda CX-5 include:<br> <br>Lane Keep Assist System<br>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats<br>Heated Rear Seats<br>Power Sunroof<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Distance Recognition Support System<br>Garage Door Opener<br>Push Button Start<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 39720

2022 Mazda CX-5

20,146 KM

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

20,146KM
VIN JM3KFBEY9N0638571

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,146 KM

Power Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Tailgate

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Bluetooth

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS

Dual Zone A/C

Lane departure warning system

Heads-Up Display
Blind Spot Monitoring
Parking Sensor
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Driver’s Seat
USB Ports
Power Side Mirrors
Lane Keep Assist System
Drive Mode Select
Driver Attention Alert
Distance Recognition Support System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
Auto Fold Side mirrors
360 Rearview Camera
Speed Limit Alert

