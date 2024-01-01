$26,290+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Mazda MAZDA3
GS AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C
2022 Mazda MAZDA3
GS AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,290
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,144KM
VIN 3MZBPBCL4NM310238
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 32,144 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, LED Headlight & Daytime Running Lights and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Mazda Mazda3 include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
LED Headlight & Daytime Running Lights
Push Button Start
12V Power Outlet
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Heated Front Seats
Automatic On/Off Headlights
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36262
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights
Seating
Driver's Memory Seat
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Safety
Lane departure warning system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Forward Obstruction Warning
High Beam Control System
USB Ports
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Distance Recognition Support System
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Leatherette Trimmed Upholstery
Lane-Keep Assist System
Distance & Speed Alert
Smart City Brake Support Front
Smart Brake Support Front
8.8" Wide Colour Display
Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go Function
Power Driver's Seats
LED Headlight & Daytime Running Lights
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$26,290
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Mazda MAZDA3