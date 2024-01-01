$22,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Mazda MAZDA3
GX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam
2022 Mazda MAZDA3
GX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,500KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1BPAB74N1501091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 28,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / A/C, Heated Front Seats, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Mazda Mazda3 include:
A/C
Heated Front Seats
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rearview Camera
Push Start Button
Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Blind Spot Monitoring
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39728
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / A/C, Heated Front Seats, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Mazda Mazda3 include:
A/C
Heated Front Seats
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rearview Camera
Push Start Button
Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Blind Spot Monitoring
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39728
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
A/C
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 4x4 w/Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, 4WD 24,117 KM $39,990 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 102,000 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 65,581 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Mazda MAZDA3