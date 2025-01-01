$22,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Mazda MAZDA3
GX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
2022 Mazda MAZDA3
GX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,680KM
VIN 3MZBPAB75NM309422
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 65955
- Mileage 26,680 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Climate Control, Bluetooth Music, Cruise Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear View Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 65955
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear View Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 65955
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Blindspot Sensors
Bluetooth Music
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2021 Ford Ranger Lariat Super Crew 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Front Seats 121,000 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
2018 Chrysler 300 Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav 60,000 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Climate Control 102,000 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Mazda MAZDA3