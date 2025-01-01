Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Climate Control, Bluetooth Music, Cruise Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Front Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Rear View Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 65955

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

26,680 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

GX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12926378

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

GX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,680KM
VIN 3MZBPAB75NM309422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 65955
  • Mileage 26,680 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Climate Control, Bluetooth Music, Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear View Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 65955

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Blindspot Sensors
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Ford Ranger Lariat Super Crew 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Ford Ranger Lariat Super Crew 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Front Seats 121,000 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chrysler 300 Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Chrysler 300 Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav 60,000 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Climate Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Climate Control 102,000 KM $15,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Mazda MAZDA3