$33,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Mazda Miata MX-5
RF GT w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control
2022 Mazda Miata MX-5
RF GT w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,900KM
VIN JM1NDAM75N0500461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 28,900 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats , Bose Premium Audio System , Cruise Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Mazda MX-5 RF include:
Heated Front Seats
Bose Premium Audio System
Cruise Control
A/C
Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen
USB Ports
Garage Door Opener
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 38426
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights
Comfort
A/C
Safety
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Additional Features
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Led Headlights
USB Ports
Power Retractable Hardtop
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Mazda Miata MX-5