Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats , Bose Premium Audio System , Cruise Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Mazda MX-5 RF include:<br> <br>Heated Front Seats<br>Bose Premium Audio System<br>Cruise Control<br>A/C<br>Rearview Camera<br>7 Touchscreen<br>USB Ports<br>Garage Door Opener<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 38426

2022 Mazda Miata MX-5

28,900 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mazda Miata MX-5

RF GT w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mazda Miata MX-5

RF GT w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
28,900KM
VIN JM1NDAM75N0500461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,900 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats , Bose Premium Audio System , Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Mazda MX-5 RF include:

Heated Front Seats
Bose Premium Audio System
Cruise Control
A/C
Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen
USB Ports
Garage Door Opener

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38426

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights

Comfort

A/C

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Additional Features

BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Led Headlights
USB Ports
Power Retractable Hardtop

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4x4 w/ SYNC 3, Rearview Camera, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4x4 w/ SYNC 3, Rearview Camera, Dual Zone A/C 64,256 KM $36,590 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Honda Civic Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 82,492 KM $22,290 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Accord Sport 1.5T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Honda Accord Sport 1.5T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 64,000 KM $26,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Mazda Miata MX-5