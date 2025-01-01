$16,977+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda MX-3
0 EV GS-ELECTRIC-EV-NO ACCIDENTS-FACTORY WARRANTY
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$16,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 40,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the Future of Driving in Style 2022 Mazda MX-30 GS
THE PERFECT COMMUTER CAR! SAVE THOUSANDS FROM NEW!
Step into the eco-friendly elegance of the 2022 Mazda MX-30 GS, a meticulously maintained one-owner gem fresh off lease from Mazda Canada. With no accidents in its history and only 40,000 km under its belt, this sleek Machine Grey beauty with a sophisticated two-tone black and grey interior offers you the perfect fusion of sustainability and style.
Powered by Mazda's innovative e-SKYACTIV electric drivetrain, the MX-30 GS delivers a smooth, quiet, and exhilarating driving experience with an EV range ideal for Canadian urban life up to 161 km on a full charge. It's the perfect companion for your daily commute, errand runs, or city escapades.
The interior isn't just a cabin; it's your sanctuary. Sustainable cork accents and soft-touch materials set the tone for eco-conscious luxury, while the ergonomically designed seats make every journey a pleasure. Stay connected and entertained with an intuitive 8.8-inch Mazda Connect infotainment display, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto integration. The dual-zone automatic climate control ensures comfort for both you and your passengers, while advanced safety features like blind-spot monitoring and lane-keep assist provide peace of mind.
Practicality meets cutting-edge tech with features like a rearview camera, keyless entry, and a convenient charging port that keeps powering your adventures. And lets not forget the cherry on top: the remaining factory Mazda warranty, ensuring your investment is protected.
Whether you're a forward-thinking commuter or a weekend road warrior, the 2022 Mazda MX-30 GS is your gateway to sustainable, stylish driving. Dont just drive. Drive the future.
SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c
$16,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.
Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $18,977 plus HST
GAP INSURANCE AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!
**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**!!! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST! FINANCING AVAILABLE & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
416-766-2277