2022 Mazda MX-3

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Experience the Future of Driving in Style 2022 Mazda MX-30 GS</p><p>THE PERFECT COMMUTER CAR! SAVE THOUSANDS FROM NEW!</p><p>Step into the eco-friendly elegance of the 2022 Mazda MX-30 GS, a meticulously maintained one-owner gem fresh off lease from Mazda Canada. With no accidents in its history and only 40,000 km under its belt, this sleek Machine Grey beauty with a sophisticated two-tone black and grey interior offers you the perfect fusion of sustainability and style.</p><p>Powered by Mazdas innovative e-SKYACTIV electric drivetrain, the MX-30 GS delivers a smooth, quiet, and exhilarating driving experience with an EV range ideal for Canadian urban life up to 161 km on a full charge. Its the perfect companion for your daily commute, errand runs, or city escapades.</p><p>The interior isnt just a cabin; its your sanctuary. Sustainable cork accents and soft-touch materials set the tone for eco-conscious luxury, while the ergonomically designed seats make every journey a pleasure. Stay connected and entertained with an intuitive 8.8-inch Mazda Connect infotainment display, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto integration. The dual-zone automatic climate control ensures comfort for both you and your passengers, while advanced safety features like blind-spot monitoring and lane-keep assist provide peace of mind.</p><p>Practicality meets cutting-edge tech with features like a rearview camera, keyless entry, and a convenient charging port that keeps powering your adventures. And lets not forget the cherry on top: the remaining factory Mazda warranty, ensuring your investment is protected.</p><p>Whether youre a forward-thinking commuter or a weekend road warrior, the 2022 Mazda MX-30 GS is your gateway to sustainable, stylish driving. Dont just drive. Drive the future.</p><p>SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c</p><p>$16,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only. </p><p>Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $18,977 plus HST</p><p>GAP INSURANCE AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!</p><p>**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.</p><p>TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**!!! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST! FINANCING AVAILABLE & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!</p><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!<br>FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUVS..AND SEDANS PLEASE VISIT....</p><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON<br>301 WESTON ROAD<br>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1<br>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7</p>

2022 Mazda MX-3

40,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mazda MX-3

0 EV GS-ELECTRIC-EV-NO ACCIDENTS-FACTORY WARRANTY

Watch This Vehicle
12131088

2022 Mazda MX-3

0 EV GS-ELECTRIC-EV-NO ACCIDENTS-FACTORY WARRANTY

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

Contact Seller

$16,977

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
40,000KM
VIN JM1DRACB8N0100204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the Future of Driving in Style 2022 Mazda MX-30 GS

THE PERFECT COMMUTER CAR! SAVE THOUSANDS FROM NEW!

Step into the eco-friendly elegance of the 2022 Mazda MX-30 GS, a meticulously maintained one-owner gem fresh off lease from Mazda Canada. With no accidents in its history and only 40,000 km under its belt, this sleek Machine Grey beauty with a sophisticated two-tone black and grey interior offers you the perfect fusion of sustainability and style.

Powered by Mazda's innovative e-SKYACTIV electric drivetrain, the MX-30 GS delivers a smooth, quiet, and exhilarating driving experience with an EV range ideal for Canadian urban life up to 161 km on a full charge. It's the perfect companion for your daily commute, errand runs, or city escapades.

The interior isn't just a cabin; it's your sanctuary. Sustainable cork accents and soft-touch materials set the tone for eco-conscious luxury, while the ergonomically designed seats make every journey a pleasure. Stay connected and entertained with an intuitive 8.8-inch Mazda Connect infotainment display, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto integration. The dual-zone automatic climate control ensures comfort for both you and your passengers, while advanced safety features like blind-spot monitoring and lane-keep assist provide peace of mind.

Practicality meets cutting-edge tech with features like a rearview camera, keyless entry, and a convenient charging port that keeps powering your adventures. And lets not forget the cherry on top: the remaining factory Mazda warranty, ensuring your investment is protected.

Whether you're a forward-thinking commuter or a weekend road warrior, the 2022 Mazda MX-30 GS is your gateway to sustainable, stylish driving. Dont just drive. Drive the future.

SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c

$16,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.

Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $18,977 plus HST

GAP INSURANCE AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!

**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**!!! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST! FINANCING AVAILABLE & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Used 2021 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE AWD-20 IN WHEELS-AUTOPILOT-CERTIFIED for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE AWD-20 IN WHEELS-AUTOPILOT-CERTIFIED 136,000 KM $34,777 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i TOURING-CVT-EYESIGHT PKG-CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i TOURING-CVT-EYESIGHT PKG-CLEAN CARFAX 150,000 KM $14,977 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model 3 PERFORMANCE AWD-DUAL MOTOR-AUTOPILOT for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Tesla Model 3 PERFORMANCE AWD-DUAL MOTOR-AUTOPILOT 160,000 KM $32,977 + tax & lic

Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,977

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

Contact Seller
2022 Mazda MX-3