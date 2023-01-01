Menu
2022 McLaren 765LT Spider

1,785 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1,785KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10067580
  • Stock #: PC9095
  • VIN: SBM14SCA4NW765152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Abyss black
  • Interior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9095
  • Mileage 1,785 KM

Vehicle Description

WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Rollover Protection System
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Emergency interior trunk release

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear fog lights
Puddle Lamps

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Media / Nav / Comm

2
Radio: AM/FM

Mechanical

Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake

Additional Features

Rear
low oil pressure
digital odometer
Digital instrument panel
low fuel level
auto on/off
Radio data system
Braking Assist
HARD DRIVE
Convertible roof wind blocker
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Vehicle immobilizer
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Convertible rear window: glass
Driver seat manual adjustments: 2
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 2
Tire type: performance
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Convertible roof: power retractable hard top
Camera system: rearview
Rear brake diameter: 15.0
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Total speakers: 4
Rear suspension type: double wishbone
Hill holder control
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Interior accents: aluminum
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Navigation system: touch screen display
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Body side moldings: body-color
Wheel spokes: 10
Power windows: safety reverse
Laminated glass: acoustic
Power door locks: auto-locking
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Side door type: butterfly
Headlights: LED
Headlight bezel color: black
Solar-tinted glass: front
Rear spoiler: electronically controlled
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
variable intermittent
Mid-mounted engine
Upholstery: faux suede
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Cupholders: 2
Rocker panel color: body-color
Fuel economy display: range
Anti-theft system: perimeter alarm
Center console: illuminated
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Door trim: faux suede
Lip
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Mirror color: carbon fiber
auto delay off
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
auto high beam dimmer
element
self-leveling
low oil level
head protection chambers
Dash trim: faux suede
low battery
Steering wheel trim: faux suede
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Center console trim: carbon fiber
Headliner trim: faux suede
Door sill trim: carbon fiber
soft close
Two-position folding instrument cluster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

