2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Used
36,000KM
VIN W1N0G8EBXNV367401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Drive Mode Select, Auto Start/Stop , 12V Outlet and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC include:

Drive Mode Select
Auto Start/Stop
12V Outlet
360 Degree Camera
Navigation
Rearview Camera
Power Moonroof
Power Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32302

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

ATTENTION ASSIST
Active Brake Assist

Additional Features

Parking Assist
Power Front Seats
12V outlet
Touchscreen Display
Auto Start/Stop
360 degree camera
Memory Front Seats
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
AMBIENT LIGHTS
Traffic Sign Assist
SOS Emergency Call
USB-C Inputs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

