2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

36,300 KM

$42,890

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,890

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,300KM
VIN W1N0G8EB0NV364992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 46243
  • Mileage 36,300 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Drive Mode Select, Dual Panel Panoramic Sunroof and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC include:

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Drive Mode Select
Dual Panel Panoramic Sunroof
SOS Call Support
Blind Spot Assist
Easy Entry/Exit
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Garage Door Opener

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 46243

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Vents
Garage door opener
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Auto Headlights
Power folding side mirrors

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
ATTENTION ASSIST
Active Brake Assist

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
Auto Start/Stop
Memory Front Seats
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Traffic Sign Assist
Dual Panel Panoramic Sunroof
SOS Call Support
Easy Entry/Exit

2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class