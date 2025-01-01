2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC include:<br> <br>Auto Stop/Start<br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Power Folding Exterior Mirrors<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Sunroof<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br>Parking Sensors<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br>Front Seats Memory System<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 52117

2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

17,608 KM

Details Description Features

$45,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 4MATIC w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12495736

2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300 4MATIC w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
17,608KM
VIN W1N0G8EB8NV388375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 52117
  • Mileage 17,608 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC include:

Auto Stop/Start
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Front Seats Memory System

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 52117

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Front Seats Memory System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2024 GMC Terrain SLE AWD w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 GMC Terrain SLE AWD w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam 24,189 KM $35,490 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Soul EX w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Kia Soul EX w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam 35,949 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota C-HR Limited w/Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota C-HR Limited w/Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam 61,000 KM $26,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class