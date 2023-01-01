$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
MAYBACH S580,4MATIC,EXCLUSIVE,LUXURY,COMFORT PKG
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9921
- Mileage 10,192 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 MERCEDES BENZ MAYBACH S580 4MATIC | 4.0L BITURBO V8 | 496HP | AIRMATIC | EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE | CHAUFFEUR PACKAGE | HIGH-END SOUND SYSTEM | LUXURY REAR SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | EXECUTIVE REAR SEATING PACKAGE | SUN PROTECTION PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE WITH 360 DEGREES CAMERA | ANTI THEFT PROTECTION PACKAGE PLUS | AUTOMATIC REAR DOOR | GESTURE CONTROL | FOUR WHEEL STEERING | REAR SEAT MEMORY PACKAGE | USB PACKAGE | MASSAGE | MAGIC VISION CONTROL | EXCLUSIVE TRIM PACKAGE | WARMTH COMFORT PACKAGE | ECO START/STOP SYSTEM | DYNAMIC SEATS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
Thoughtfully personalized, Exquisitely tailored, Gracefully powerful. The all-new 496-horsepower, electrically boosted Mercedes-Maybach S580 4MATIC advances first-class travel to new heights, and by an extraordinarily comfortable lead.
This Maybach S580 is powered by a 4.0-litre BITURBO V8 with EQ Boost which makes 496 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a 9-speed 9G TRONIC automatic transmission and a 4MATIC all-wheel drive drivetrain. This vehicle can run the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.8 seconds. An astonishing feat for a car this size.
It features a Diamond white metallic/Obsidian Black exterior finish, and 20" Maybach 5-spoke all-round wheels. Inside it features a Black/Anthracite exclusive leather interior, High-End Interior Package, Chauffeur Package and Executive Rear Seating Package with Rear-cabin refrigerated compartment, Folding tables, Climate controlled rear cupholders and Rear electric comfort doors.
Standard features include EQ Boost Integrated Starter-Generator, ECO Start/Stop System, 4MATIC fully variable all-wheel drive, DYNAMIC SELECT, AIRMATIC Suspension, Adaptive Damping System, ESP Dynamic Cornering Assist, Electromechanical power steering, Drive Dynamic front seats with massage, Climate Comfort front seats, Chauffeur Package, Heated armrests, Rear seat neck heating, 64-colour active LED Ambient Lighting, Remote Start via Mercedes me connect Mobile App, Side logo projectors, Panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 3D instrument cluster, 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen central multimedia display, Burmester High-End 4D Surround Sound System, Over-the-air software updates, Wireless Apple Carplay, Wireless Android Auto, and so much more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
