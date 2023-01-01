2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Menu
2022 MERCEDES BENZ MAYBACH S580 4MATIC | 4.0L BITURBO V8 | 496HP | AIRMATIC | EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE | CHAUFFEUR PACKAGE | HIGH-END SOUND SYSTEM | LUXURY REAR SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | EXECUTIVE REAR SEATING PACKAGE | SUN PROTECTION PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE WITH 360 DEGREES CAMERA | ANTI THEFT PROTECTION PACKAGE PLUS | AUTOMATIC REAR DOOR | GESTURE CONTROL | FOUR WHEEL STEERING | REAR SEAT MEMORY PACKAGE | USB PACKAGE | MASSAGE | MAGIC VISION CONTROL | EXCLUSIVE TRIM PACKAGE | WARMTH COMFORT PACKAGE | ECO START/STOP SYSTEM | DYNAMIC SEATS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX Thoughtfully personalized, Exquisitely tailored, Gracefully powerful. The all-new 496-horsepower, electrically boosted Mercedes-Maybach S580 4MATIC advances first-class travel to new heights, and by an extraordinarily comfortable lead. This Maybach S580 is powered by a 4.0-litre BITURBO V8 with EQ Boost which makes 496 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a 9-speed 9G TRONIC automatic transmission and a 4MATIC all-wheel drive drivetrain. This vehicle can run the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.8 seconds. An astonishing feat for a car this size. It features a Diamond white metallic/Obsidian Black exterior finish, and 20 Maybach 5-spoke all-round wheels. Inside it features a Black/Anthracite exclusive leather interior, High-End Interior Package, Chauffeur Package and Executive Rear Seating Package with Rear-cabin refrigerated compartment, Folding tables, Climate controlled rear cupholders and Rear electric comfort doors. Standard features include EQ Boost Integrated Starter-Generator, ECO Start/Stop System, 4MATIC fully variable all-wheel drive, DYNAMIC SELECT, AIRMATIC Suspension, Adaptive Damping System, ESP Dynamic Cornering Assist, Electromechanical power steering, Drive Dynamic front seats with massage, Climate Comfort front seats, Chauffeur Package, Heated armrests, Rear seat neck heating, 64-colour active LED Ambient Lighting, Remote Start via Mercedes me connect Mobile App, Side logo projectors, Panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 3D instrument cluster, 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen central multimedia display, Burmester High-End 4D Surround Sound System, Over-the-air software updates, Wireless Apple Carplay, Wireless Android Auto, and so much more. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and youll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

10,192 KM

MAYBACH S580,4MATIC,EXCLUSIVE,LUXURY,COMFORT PKG

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

10,192KM
Used
VIN W1K6X7GB0NA133127

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9921
  • Mileage 10,192 KM

2022 MERCEDES BENZ MAYBACH S580 4MATIC | 4.0L BITURBO V8 | 496HP | AIRMATIC | EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE | CHAUFFEUR PACKAGE | HIGH-END SOUND SYSTEM | LUXURY REAR SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | EXECUTIVE REAR SEATING PACKAGE | SUN PROTECTION PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE WITH 360 DEGREES CAMERA | ANTI THEFT PROTECTION PACKAGE PLUS | AUTOMATIC REAR DOOR | GESTURE CONTROL | FOUR WHEEL STEERING | REAR SEAT MEMORY PACKAGE | USB PACKAGE | MASSAGE | MAGIC VISION CONTROL | EXCLUSIVE TRIM PACKAGE | WARMTH COMFORT PACKAGE | ECO START/STOP SYSTEM | DYNAMIC SEATS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Thoughtfully personalized, Exquisitely tailored, Gracefully powerful. The all-new 496-horsepower, electrically boosted Mercedes-Maybach S580 4MATIC advances first-class travel to new heights, and by an extraordinarily comfortable lead.







This Maybach S580 is powered by a 4.0-litre BITURBO V8 with EQ Boost which makes 496 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a 9-speed 9G TRONIC automatic transmission and a 4MATIC all-wheel drive drivetrain. This vehicle can run the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.8 seconds. An astonishing feat for a car this size.







It features a Diamond white metallic/Obsidian Black exterior finish, and 20" Maybach 5-spoke all-round wheels. Inside it features a Black/Anthracite exclusive leather interior, High-End Interior Package, Chauffeur Package and Executive Rear Seating Package with Rear-cabin refrigerated compartment, Folding tables, Climate controlled rear cupholders and Rear electric comfort doors.







Standard features include EQ Boost Integrated Starter-Generator, ECO Start/Stop System, 4MATIC fully variable all-wheel drive, DYNAMIC SELECT, AIRMATIC Suspension, Adaptive Damping System, ESP Dynamic Cornering Assist, Electromechanical power steering, Drive Dynamic front seats with massage, Climate Comfort front seats, Chauffeur Package, Heated armrests, Rear seat neck heating, 64-colour active LED Ambient Lighting, Remote Start via Mercedes me connect Mobile App, Side logo projectors, Panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 3D instrument cluster, 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen central multimedia display, Burmester High-End 4D Surround Sound System, Over-the-air software updates, Wireless Apple Carplay, Wireless Android Auto, and so much more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Emergency interior trunk release
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cargo Area Light
Drive mode selector

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Run flat tires

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

4-wheel steering
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Rear seat type: bench
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front shock type: gas
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Rear air conditioning zones: dual
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Surround sound: 5.1
Front suspension type: multi-link
Headphone jacks: rear
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Front brake width: 1.4
Rear brake width: 1.0
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Side door type: soft close
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rearview monitor: in dash
Rear brake diameter: 14.4
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Digital Sound Processing
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Alternator: 150 amps
Power door locks: auto-locking
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Night vision enhancement system
Body side moldings: chrome
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Wheel spokes: multi-spoke
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Premium brand: Burmester
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
Subwoofer: 3
Headphones: wireless
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Video monitor
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Rear moonroof / sunroof: power glass
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Video monitor location: dual rear
Starter type: motor/generator
Hard drive: 10GB
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Headliner trim: leather
Inflatable seatbelts: rear
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Evasive steering assist
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Autonomous lane guidance: lane centering
Gesture infotainment controls
Vehicle exit safety system
Crosswind stabilization
Lane keeping assist with blind spot integration
Battery rating: 520 CCA
Infotainment: MBUX
Dash camera: front recording
Active parking system: fully automated
Mild hybrid system
Total speakers: 27
Watts: 1750
Infotainment screen size: 12.8 in.
Video monitor size: 11.6 in.
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Side airbags: front / rear
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Door trim: leather / wood
Steering wheel trim: leather / wood
Parking sensors: front / rear
Storage: door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / memory card slot
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / voice operated
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle
Navigation system: hard drive / voice operated
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto / wireless Apple CarPlay
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Interior accents: aluminum / leather
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / vibrating steering wheel / visual warning
Front headrests: power adjustable / 2
Phone: hands free / voice operated
Rear seat power adjustments: reclining / 4
Driver adjustable suspension: height / ride control
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated / sensor-activated
Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel
Center console trim: leather / wood
Dash trim: leather / wood
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / cornering / wiper activated
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance scheduling / maintenance status / security event/collision alert / vehicle location
Cross traffic alert: front / rear
Laminated glass: acoustic / infrared-reflecting
Driver seat: heated / massaging / ventilated
Passenger seat: heated / massaging / ventilated
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 12
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 12
Internet radio app: Gracenote / TuneIn
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / tilt/slide
Front wipers: integrated washer jets / rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Exhaust: integrated / quad tip
Power outlet(s): 115V rear / 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear / USB-C front / USB-C rear
Sunshade: power rear window / power side window
Video system: DVD player / auxiliary HDMI input / auxiliary audio/video input
Rear headrests: power adjustable / 3
Rear seat: heated / massaging / ventilated
Armrests: heated front / heated rear / rear center folding with storage / rear center with cupholders
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian / rear / rear pedestrian
Air filtration: active charcoal / ionizing
Memorized settings: 3 driver / audio system / driver seat / passenger seat / rear seats / side mirrors / steering wheel

