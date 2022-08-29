Menu
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

1,600 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-456-0261

2500 High Roof I4 Gas

2500 High Roof I4 Gas

Location

The Humberview Group

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

877-456-0261

  1. 9231295
  2. 9231295
  3. 9231295
  4. 9231295
  5. 9231295
  6. 9231295
  7. 9231295
  8. 9231295
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9231295
  • Stock #: HGL16337
  • VIN: W1Y40CHY5NT092883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 1,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

