$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-456-0261
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500 High Roof I4 Gas
Location
The Humberview Group
1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6
877-456-0261
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
1,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9231295
- Stock #: HGL16337
- VIN: W1Y40CHY5NT092883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 1,600 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC
1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6