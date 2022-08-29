2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 , 6 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9231295

9231295 Stock #: HGL16337

HGL16337 VIN: W1Y40CHY5NT092883

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 1,600 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.