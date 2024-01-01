Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Apple CarPlay, Dual Panel Sunroof and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2022 MINI 3 Door include:<br> <br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Dual Panel Sunroof<br>Speed Warning<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>SOS Call Support<br>12v Outlet<br>Cruise Control<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 34949

2022 MINI 3 Door

8,048 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 MINI 3 Door

Cooper w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Dual Zone A/C

2022 MINI 3 Door

Cooper w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8,048KM
VIN WMW33DH05N2S22896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,048 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Apple CarPlay, Dual Panel Sunroof and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 MINI 3 Door include:

Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Dual Panel Sunroof
Speed Warning
Dual Zone A/C
SOS Call Support
12v Outlet
Cruise Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34949

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Frontal Collision Warning

Additional Features

PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto Start/Stop
Dual panel sunroof
Speed warning
Digital Cluster Display
SOS Call Support
Rear Park Sense

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 MINI 3 Door