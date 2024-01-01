Menu
1 OWNER / Electronic Parking Brake, Garage Door Opener, Dual Zone A/C and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross include:

Electronic Parking Brake
Garage Door Opener
Dual Zone A/C
Rearview Camera
Power Side Mirrors
Heated Steering Wheel
Around View Monitor
Push Button Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39430

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

65,581 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross SEL S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

11925134

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross SEL S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,581KM
VIN JA4ATVAAXNZ601204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 39430
  • Mileage 65,581 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER / Electronic Parking Brake, Garage Door Opener, Dual Zone A/C and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross include:

Electronic Parking Brake
Garage Door Opener
Dual Zone A/C
Rearview Camera
Power Side Mirrors
Heated Steering Wheel
Around View Monitor
Push Button Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39430

Vehicle Features

Interior

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Eco Mode

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Exterior

Auto Headlights

Convenience

Auto Windshield Wipers

Safety

Electronic Parking Brake
Auto Hold Brake

Additional Features

USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Around View Monitor
Power Side Mirrors
Head's up Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Rear Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse