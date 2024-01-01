$24,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross SEL S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross SEL S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,581KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JA4ATVAAXNZ601204
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 39430
- Mileage 65,581 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER / Electronic Parking Brake, Garage Door Opener, Dual Zone A/C and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross include:
Electronic Parking Brake
Garage Door Opener
Dual Zone A/C
Rearview Camera
Power Side Mirrors
Heated Steering Wheel
Around View Monitor
Push Button Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39430
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross include:
Electronic Parking Brake
Garage Door Opener
Dual Zone A/C
Rearview Camera
Power Side Mirrors
Heated Steering Wheel
Around View Monitor
Push Button Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39430
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Eco Mode
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Convenience
Auto Windshield Wipers
Safety
Electronic Parking Brake
Auto Hold Brake
Additional Features
USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Around View Monitor
Power Side Mirrors
Head's up Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Rear Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2017 Ford Escape Titanium w/ SYNC 3, Navigation, Backup Camera 97,792 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Elevation 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 71,000 KM $42,790 + tax & lic
2020 Audi Q3 Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Rearview Cam 66,000 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse