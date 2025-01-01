Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear Heated Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Heads Up Display
Front View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Power Driver Seat
360 Camera
GPS Navigation
Panoramic Sunroof
Sunroof
Power Passenger Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Alberta

Stock # 65348

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

71,702 KM

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross GT S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

12905537

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross GT S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,702KM
VIN JA4ATVAA4NZ611274

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 65348
  • Mileage 71,702 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear Heated Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Heads Up Display
Front View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Power Driver Seat
360 Camera
GPS Navigation
Panoramic Sunroof
Sunroof
Power Passenger Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Alberta

Stock # 65348

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Power Passenger Seat

Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat

Climate Control

Push Button Start

Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Automatic High Beams

HEADS UP DISPLAY
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Front View Camera
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse