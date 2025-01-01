$25,990+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross GT S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross GT S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,702KM
VIN JA4ATVAA4NZ611274
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 65348
- Mileage 71,702 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!
The top features for this car include:
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Driver Attention Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear Heated Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Heads Up Display
Front View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Power Driver Seat
360 Camera
GPS Navigation
Panoramic Sunroof
Sunroof
Power Passenger Seat
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Alberta
Stock # 65348
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Exterior
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Front View Camera
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse