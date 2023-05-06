Menu
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

12,200 KM

Details Description Features

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

LE Premium W/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

12,200KM
Used
  • VIN: JA4J4UA87NZ619633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 19642
  • Mileage 12,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #SR-23-001 as of 06/05/2023. Has an active recall with code #SC-23-001 as of 06/05/2023.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WIRELESS CHARGING

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Auto headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Reverse Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Tri-Zone Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Drive Mode Select
Driver Attention Alert
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
9" touchscreen
Multiview camera system
Faux-Suede Appointed Leather Seats

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

