$33,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT S-AWC w/ Premium Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT S-AWC w/ Premium Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,377KM
VIN JA4J4VA80NZ616479
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 51497
- Mileage 35,377 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander include:
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Push Button Start
Heads Up Display
Front View Camera
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System
Comfort
Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Front View Camera
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander