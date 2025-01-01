$39,590+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Frontier
SV Crew Cab 4x4 w/ Sport Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone
2022 Nissan Frontier
SV Crew Cab 4x4 w/ Sport Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,600KM
VIN 1N6ED1FK4NN672062
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 48793
- Mileage 54,600 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Bluetooth Music, Touchscreen Display and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2022 Nissan Frontier include:
Front Heated Seats
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 48793
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$39,590
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Nissan Frontier