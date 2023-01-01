Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Nissan Kicks

17,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,790

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Nissan Kicks

SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Nissan Kicks

SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10691802
  2. 10691802
  3. 10691802
  4. 10691802
  5. 10691802
  6. 10691802
  7. 10691802
  8. 10691802
  9. 10691802
  10. 10691802
  11. 10691802
  12. 10691802
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,790

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
17,000KM
Used
VIN 3N1CP5CV1NL473397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Vehicle dynamic control
Lane Departure Warning
Rearview monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Hill start assist

Convenience

Intelligent Cruise Control

Additional Features

Nissan Intelligent Key
Blind spot warning
USB Ports
8" TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Honda Accord Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Honda Accord Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C 95,644 KM $31,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4 w/ Bluetooth, Nav, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4 w/ Bluetooth, Nav, A/C 86,093 KM $34,590 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-3 GS w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mazda CX-3 GS w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C 41,200 KM $29,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,790

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Nissan Kicks