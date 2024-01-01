Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Nissan Kicks

47,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Kicks

SV Special Edition w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

2022 Nissan Kicks

SV Special Edition w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

47,000KM
Used
VIN 3N1CP5CV3NL474342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start

Convenience

Intelligent Cruise Control
Automatic temperature control

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rearview monitor
Rear sonar system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Rear roof spoiler

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot warning
TOUCHSCREEN
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Stainless Steel Exhaust Finisher
Keyless Entry w/PushButton Start

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2022 Nissan Kicks