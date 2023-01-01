Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Nissan Rogue

20,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Rogue

Platinum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri Zone A/C

2022 Nissan Rogue

Platinum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

20,000KM
Used
VIN JN8BT3DD4NW270825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

12v power outlet

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Wireless Charger

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Heated Outside Mirrors

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
ProPILOT ASSIST

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
Power Front Seats
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Nissan Intelligent Key
Driver Memory Seat
Blind spot warning
USB Ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Intelligent Around View Monitor
INTELLIGENT BLIND SPOT INTERVENTION
INTELLIGENT FORWARD COLLISION WARNING
MOTION ACTIVATED LIFTGATE
DUAL PANEL PANORAMIC MOONROOF
Tri Zone A/C
9" Touchscreen Display
Front & Side Sonar System

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Nissan Rogue