Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2022 Nissan Rogue

15,656 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Rogue

Platinum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri Zone A/C

2022 Nissan Rogue

Platinum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

15,656KM
Used
VIN JN8BT3DD3NW276969

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 3-cylinder
  Mileage 15,656 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat
12v power outlet

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Wireless Charger

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Passenger's Seat
Heated Outside Mirrors

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
ProPILOT ASSIST

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Nissan Intelligent Key
Driver Memory Seat
Led Headlights
Blind spot warning
USB Ports
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced drive assist display
Intelligent Around View Monitor
INTELLIGENT LANE INTERVENTION
INTELLIGENT FORWARD COLLISION WARNING
MOTION ACTIVATED LIFTGATE
DUAL PANEL PANORAMIC MOONROOF
REAR DOOR ALERT
Tri Zone A/C
9" Touchscreen Display
Front & Side Sonar System

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Nissan Rogue