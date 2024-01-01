Menu
Account
Sign In
Low km (15584 Kms)Rogue SV Awd>Intelligent Key>Remote start>Automatic > Alloy Wheels >Power windows and locks>Bluetooth>Heated steering>Steering wheel controls> Heated front seats>Heated steering wheel> Panoramic roof>Back up camera>Lane departure warning>Forward collision warning >Apple carplay/Android auto>Clean carfax>Available Nissan certified preowned>One owner accident free trade. Call us to find out how to take advantage of CPO finance rates starting at 8.99% Sherway Nissan in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 416 239 1217. Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

2022 Nissan Rogue

15,584 KM

Details Description Features

$33,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Nissan Rogue

SV ONE OWNER TRADE WITH ONLY 15584 KMS. NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE OWNED. CLEAN CARFAX!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Nissan Rogue

SV ONE OWNER TRADE WITH ONLY 15584 KMS. NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE OWNED. CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

  1. 11257739
  2. 11257739
  3. 11257739
  4. 11257739
  5. 11257739
  6. 11257739
  7. 11257739
  8. 11257739
  9. 11257739
  10. 11257739
  11. 11257739
  12. 11257739
  13. 11257739
  14. 11257739
  15. 11257739
  16. 11257739
  17. 11257739
  18. 11257739
  19. 11257739
  20. 11257739
  21. 11257739
  22. 11257739
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
15,584KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3BB6NW336275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # P6793
  • Mileage 15,584 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km (15584 Kms)Rogue SV Awd>Intelligent Key>Remote start>Automatic > Alloy Wheels >Power windows and locks>Bluetooth>Heated steering>Steering wheel controls>
Heated front seats>Heated steering wheel> Panoramic roof>Back up camera>Lane departure warning>Forward collision warning >Apple carplay/Android auto>Clean carfax>Available Nissan certified preowned>One owner accident free trade.

Call us to find out how to take advantage of CPO finance rates starting at 8.99%

Sherway Nissan in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 416 239 1217. Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherway Nissan

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV ONE OWNER WELL MAINTAINED TRADE. WINDOWS,LOCKS,AIR,FORWARD COLLISION WARNING,LANE DEPARTURE WARNING,APPLECARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO ETRC. CLEAN CARFAX! for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks SV ONE OWNER WELL MAINTAINED TRADE. WINDOWS,LOCKS,AIR,FORWARD COLLISION WARNING,LANE DEPARTURE WARNING,APPLECARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO ETRC. CLEAN CARFAX! 68,052 KM $19,991 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SV ONE OWNER TRADE! WINDOWS ,LOCKS,FORWARD COLLISION WARNING,LANE DEPARTURE WARNING,APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO ETC. NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE OWNED! for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Nissan Kicks SV ONE OWNER TRADE! WINDOWS ,LOCKS,FORWARD COLLISION WARNING,LANE DEPARTURE WARNING,APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO ETC. NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE OWNED! 20,616 KM $22,491 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Mustang ACCIDENT FREE TRADE 5.0 LTR GT. CONVERTIBLE IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. ONLY 65000KMS.CLEAN CARFAX! for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Ford Mustang ACCIDENT FREE TRADE 5.0 LTR GT. CONVERTIBLE IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. ONLY 65000KMS.CLEAN CARFAX! 65,023 KM $28,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sherway Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

Primary

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-239-XXXX

(click to show)

416-239-1217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,991

+ taxes & licensing

Sherway Nissan

416-239-1217

Contact Seller
2022 Nissan Rogue