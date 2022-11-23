2022 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,990 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 9 4 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9441066

9441066 Stock #: 15422

15422 VIN: JN8BT3BB5NW331648

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 15422

Mileage 11,940 KM

Vehicle Features Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Interior Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Remote Engine Starter Safety Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Rear cross traffic alert Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors High Beam Assist 8" Display Apple CarPlay & Android Auto INTELLIGENT BLIND SPOT INTERVENTION INTELLIGENT LANE INTERVENTION INTELLIGENT FORWARD COLLISION WARNING DUAL PANEL PANORAMIC MOONROOF Power Adjustable Driver's Seat Intelligent Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian Detection Rear Automatic Braking Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start Intelligent All-Wheel Drive W/ Terrain Selector Off-Road and Snow Mode Intelligent Around View Monitor (360 View Camera)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.