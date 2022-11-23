Menu
2022 Nissan Rogue

11,940 KM

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 Nissan Rogue

2022 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD W/ Pano Roof, 360 View Cam, Remote Starter

2022 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD W/ Pano Roof, 360 View Cam, Remote Starter

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

11,940KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9441066
  • Stock #: 15422
  • VIN: JN8BT3BB5NW331648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 15422
  • Mileage 11,940 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Dual Zone Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Starter
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear cross traffic alert
Heated Side Mirrors
High Beam Assist
8" Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
INTELLIGENT BLIND SPOT INTERVENTION
INTELLIGENT LANE INTERVENTION
INTELLIGENT FORWARD COLLISION WARNING
DUAL PANEL PANORAMIC MOONROOF
Power Adjustable Driver's Seat
Intelligent Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian Detection
Rear Automatic Braking
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Intelligent All-Wheel Drive W/ Terrain Selector
Off-Road and Snow Mode
Intelligent Around View Monitor (360 View Camera)

