Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 03/11/2023 with an estimated $7245.86 of damage. On which a $8239 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 08/25/2023 with an estimated $2571.91 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2022 Nissan Sentra

74,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Nissan Sentra

S w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Nissan Sentra

S w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,000KM
VIN 3N1AB8BV9NY267045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 03/11/2023 with an estimated $7245.86 of damage. On which a $8239 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 08/25/2023 with an estimated $2571.91 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Rear sonar system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

USB port
Blind spot warning
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Keyless Entry w/ Pushbutton Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Ford Focus SEL w/ SYNC 3, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Ford Focus SEL w/ SYNC 3, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel 135,000 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Sentra S w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Nissan Sentra S w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control 74,000 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control 47,300 KM $34,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Nissan Sentra