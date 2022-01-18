Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Porsche Cayenne

90 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2022 Porsche Cayenne

2022 Porsche Cayenne

GTS Coupe, 453HP, PREMIUM PLUS, CARBON FIBER, PANO

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Porsche Cayenne

GTS Coupe, 453HP, PREMIUM PLUS, CARBON FIBER, PANO

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8150257
  • Stock #: PC7419
  • VIN: WP1BG2AY1NDA55222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7419
  • Mileage 90 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 PORSCHE CAYENNE GTS COUPE | 4.0 LITER TWIN-TURBO V8 | 453 HP | AWD | SPORTS DESIGN PACKAGE | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE | 4D CHASIS CONTROL | SPORTS EXHAUST | TWO TONE LEATHER TRIM | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | INTERIOR CARBON FIBER TRIM | HEATED CARBON FIBER STEERING WHEEL | HEADS UP DISPLAY | AMBIENT LIGHT | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | ADAPTIVE 18 WAY SPORT SEATS | ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION |VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | AUTO DIM MIRRORS | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | SURROUND VIEW CAMERA | CHALK GREY PAINT | BOSE SURROUND SOUND | VOICE CONTROL | CONNECT PLUS | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







Without a doubt this 2022 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe is todays most rattractive and incredibly immersive driving SUV Coupes on the market. Powered by a 4.0 Liter Twin Turbo V8 engine this GTS Coupe can output up to 453 Horsepower. Take control of all the power with Porsches coveted 8 speed and perfectcly egineered Porsche Sports Design Package that will elevate your driving experience.







Featured in an Porsche Exclusive Chalk grey exterior paint you can be sure this Cayenne's appearance is enhanced with other options such as, Porsche colored brake calipers, Sports Design Package, and sport Sport Exhaust.







Inside the 2022 Cayenne GTS we can see a beautiful two tone black leather interior with plenty of carbon fiber trim to accent the dashboard. Other features that are included are: heads up display, customizable ambient lighting, soft clsoe doors, panoramic sunroof, and the standard Sports Chronos Package that is iconic only to Porsches.







Of course we have to mention all the modern amenities such as, Auto Dim Mirrors, Soft Close Doors, Surround View Camera, Voice Control , Porsche Connect Plus Services, 4d Chasis Control, Adaptive 18 way Sports seats, Heated Ventillated Front seats and Adaptive Suspension.







Features in the Premium Package like Navigation, Parking Assist help provide you with guidance and you'll also appreciate convenient features like a Power Sunroof. 14 way adjustable, Front/Rear Heated Seats, Heated/Cooled Front are a great addition in winter, and rear passengers will enjoy Rear Climate Control). This vehicle is also equipped with a premium BOSE Audio System, Bluetooth connectivity, automatic xenon lights, HomeLink, Rain Sensor, SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite, seek-scan Radio, Sport Seats, Adjustable Rear Spoiler, and Power Tailgate. The vehicle comes equipped with Porsche Active Stability Management (PASM), traction control, Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension, and 7 airbags to protect you and your passengers.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadi

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Tinted Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Active grille shutters
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
Drive mode selector
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Air Suspension
Phone
HD Radio
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear
2
LEATHER
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Puddle Lamps
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
trailer stability control
Active suspension
door pockets
Interior Motion Sensor
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Trailer Wiring
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Limited slip differential: center
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear brake width: 1.1
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Cargo cover: hard
Courtesy lights: console
Rear spoiler: adjustable
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Headlights: LED
Axle ratio: 3.21
Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic
Steering ratio: 13.3
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Rear seat: sliding
Wheels: painted alloy
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Front brake width: 1.5
Upholstery accents: Alcantara
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 150
Exhaust tip color: black
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: lock operation
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
visual warning
reclining
maintenance status
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
speed sensitive
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
self-leveling
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. (dual)
Porsche Communication Management
Wireless Apple CarPlay
Infotainment: Porsche Car Connect
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
roofline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2019 Land Rover Rang...
 47,572 KM
$84,800 + tax & lic
2021 BMW M2 COMPETIT...
 90 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 29,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory