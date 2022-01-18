2022 Porsche Cayenne

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8150257

8150257 Stock #: PC7419

PC7419 VIN: WP1BG2AY1NDA55222

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Chalk

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7419

Mileage 90 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Exterior Tinted Glass Rear Privacy Glass Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Active grille shutters Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Ambient Lighting Drive mode selector Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Additional Features Rear 2 LEATHER Trunk release 8 low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Puddle Lamps Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets trailer stability control Active suspension door pockets Interior Motion Sensor integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM Trailer Wiring range power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Interior accents: leather Shift knob trim: alloy One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Limited slip differential: center Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Steering wheel trim: alloy Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Parking sensors: front Front struts Suspension control: electronic Dash trim: leather Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Camera system: rearview Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Rear brake width: 1.1 Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Humidity/dewpoint sensors Painted brake calipers Rearview monitor: in dash Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Cargo cover: hard Courtesy lights: console Rear spoiler: adjustable Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Foot pedal trim: stainless steel Headlights: LED Axle ratio: 3.21 Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic Steering ratio: 13.3 Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Rear seat: sliding Wheels: painted alloy Front brake diameter: 15.4 Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Front brake width: 1.5 Upholstery accents: Alcantara Window defogger: rear Watts: 150 Exhaust tip color: black LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: lock operation Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Cornering ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone multi-function auto delay off visual warning reclining maintenance status maintenance due reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front speed sensitive Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. self-leveling vehicle location rear center with cupholders 12V rear Smartphone integration: Android Auto Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. (dual) Porsche Communication Management Wireless Apple CarPlay Infotainment: Porsche Car Connect Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps roofline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.