2022 Porsche Cayenne
GTS Coupe, 453HP, PREMIUM PLUS, CARBON FIBER, PANO
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8150257
- Stock #: PC7419
- VIN: WP1BG2AY1NDA55222
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chalk
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 PORSCHE CAYENNE GTS COUPE | 4.0 LITER TWIN-TURBO V8 | 453 HP | AWD | SPORTS DESIGN PACKAGE | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE | 4D CHASIS CONTROL | SPORTS EXHAUST | TWO TONE LEATHER TRIM | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | INTERIOR CARBON FIBER TRIM | HEATED CARBON FIBER STEERING WHEEL | HEADS UP DISPLAY | AMBIENT LIGHT | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | ADAPTIVE 18 WAY SPORT SEATS | ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION |VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | AUTO DIM MIRRORS | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | SURROUND VIEW CAMERA | CHALK GREY PAINT | BOSE SURROUND SOUND | VOICE CONTROL | CONNECT PLUS | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
Without a doubt this 2022 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe is todays most rattractive and incredibly immersive driving SUV Coupes on the market. Powered by a 4.0 Liter Twin Turbo V8 engine this GTS Coupe can output up to 453 Horsepower. Take control of all the power with Porsches coveted 8 speed and perfectcly egineered Porsche Sports Design Package that will elevate your driving experience.
Featured in an Porsche Exclusive Chalk grey exterior paint you can be sure this Cayenne's appearance is enhanced with other options such as, Porsche colored brake calipers, Sports Design Package, and sport Sport Exhaust.
Inside the 2022 Cayenne GTS we can see a beautiful two tone black leather interior with plenty of carbon fiber trim to accent the dashboard. Other features that are included are: heads up display, customizable ambient lighting, soft clsoe doors, panoramic sunroof, and the standard Sports Chronos Package that is iconic only to Porsches.
Of course we have to mention all the modern amenities such as, Auto Dim Mirrors, Soft Close Doors, Surround View Camera, Voice Control , Porsche Connect Plus Services, 4d Chasis Control, Adaptive 18 way Sports seats, Heated Ventillated Front seats and Adaptive Suspension.
Features in the Premium Package like Navigation, Parking Assist help provide you with guidance and you'll also appreciate convenient features like a Power Sunroof. 14 way adjustable, Front/Rear Heated Seats, Heated/Cooled Front are a great addition in winter, and rear passengers will enjoy Rear Climate Control). This vehicle is also equipped with a premium BOSE Audio System, Bluetooth connectivity, automatic xenon lights, HomeLink, Rain Sensor, SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite, seek-scan Radio, Sport Seats, Adjustable Rear Spoiler, and Power Tailgate. The vehicle comes equipped with Porsche Active Stability Management (PASM), traction control, Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension, and 7 airbags to protect you and your passengers.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadi
Vehicle Features
