$89,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2022 Porsche Macan
PREMIUM PLUS, NAV, PANO, CARPLAY, LEATHER, LED
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$89,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8340891
- Stock #: PC7932
- VIN: WP1AA2A59NLB02649
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dolomite Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC7932
- Mileage 816 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 PORSCHE MACAN | AWD | PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | 21" RS SPYDER DESIGN WHEELS | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | LEATHER PACKAGE | PORSCHE ENTRY & DRIVE | AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS | FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS | ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2022 Porsche Macan has the brand new design with the connecting taillight design and more. This model is featured in a sleek Dolomite Silver Metallic exterior complimented by a Black and Machined face 21" RS Spyder Wheels. The leather Interior is also Black. Powered by a 2.0L Turbocharged Inline-4 producing 261 HP and 295lb-ft of Torque. All-Wheel-Drive System provides traction in all conditions, through a smooth 7-Speed PDK Automatic Transmission.
The Premium Plus Package adds a Panoramic Roof System, 14-way adjustable Power Seats, LED Headlights, BOSE Surround Sound System, Lane Change Assist, Heated and Ventilated Seats. All of this on top of the already amazing features of this Macan such as Apple CarPlay.
7-inch color touchscreen offering intuitive ease of use gives the interior and luxurious look. Navigation System with Voice Command. Backup will help for tight parking situations. Huge Panoramic Roof for a sky view in all seasons. Bluetooth enabled this Porsche allows for media file playback which makes it very efficient and easy to control what you want to listen to. Also allowing phone call playback through the surround sound. LED headlights, Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Three Dimensional LED Taillights, Multifunction Sport steering wheel with gearshift paddles, Satellite Radio receiver, electrically folding exterior mirrors, active all-wheel drive with electronic and map-controlled multiplate clutch with Automatic Brake Differential (ABD) and Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR) and Rain Sensor enabled. Full-size airbags for the driver and front passenger, and knee airbags for the driver and passengers.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.