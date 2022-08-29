Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Porsche Macan

8,164 KM

Details Description Features

$85,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$85,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2022 Porsche Macan

2022 Porsche Macan

AWD, PREMIUM PLUS PKG, NAV, PANO, BOSE, 360 CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Porsche Macan

AWD, PREMIUM PLUS PKG, NAV, PANO, BOSE, 360 CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 9179233
  2. 9179233
  3. 9179233
  4. 9179233
  5. 9179233
  6. 9179233
  7. 9179233
  8. 9179233
  9. 9179233
  10. 9179233
  11. 9179233
  12. 9179233
  13. 9179233
  14. 9179233
  15. 9179233
  16. 9179233
  17. 9179233
  18. 9179233
  19. 9179233
Contact Seller

$85,800

+ taxes & licensing

8,164KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9179233
  • Stock #: PC8762
  • VIN: WP1AA2A51NLB03200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8762
  • Mileage 8,164 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX | AWD | PDK | PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW | 21" RS SPYDER DESIGN WHEELS | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | LEATHER PACKAGE | PORSCHE ENTRY & DRIVE | AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS | FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS | ADAPTIVE LED MATRIX HEADLIGHTS | APPLE CARPLAY | 14-WAY ADJUSTABLE POWER SEATS | HEATED WINDSHIELD







This 2022 Porsche Macan features a Carrara White Metallic exterior finish complimented by a Black/Mojave Beige leather interior. It also features 21" RS Spyder Wheels, Porsche LED Matrix Design Headlights with Porsche Dynamic Lighting System Plus (PDLS+), Heated and Ventilated Seats, Sport Chrono Package, 360 Camera with Surround View, a BOSE Surround Sound System, a Porsche Multifunction Steering Wheel and much more.







Its Powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged Inline-4 producing 261 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. All-Wheel-Drive System provides traction in all conditions, through a smooth 7-Speed PDK Automatic Transmission.







The Premium Plus Package adds a Panoramic Roof System, 14-way adjustable Power Seats, LED Matrix Headlights, BOSE Surround Sound System, Lane Change Assist, and Heated and Ventilated Seats. All of this on top of the already amazing features of this Macan such as Apple CarPlay.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Tinted Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Active grille shutters
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Drive mode selector
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
3
2
LEATHER
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
HARD DRIVE
trailer stability control
Interior Motion Sensor
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust tip color: alloy
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Parking sensors: front
Suspension control: electronic
Front struts: MacPherson
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Spare tire size: full-size
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Battery: maintenance-free
Front brake diameter: 13.6
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Headlights: LED
Storage: accessory hook
Front brake width: 1.34
Rear brake width: 0.87
Lane deviation sensors
variable intermittent
Rear spoiler color: black
Body side moldings: black
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 150
Center console trim: leatherette
Interior accents: veneer
Axle ratio: 4.67
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: lock operation
Memorized settings: liftgate
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
reclining
maintenance status
maintenance due
voice operated
12V front
with washer
self-leveling
with read function
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
independently controlled
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Infotainment screen size: 10.9 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.8 in.
Smartphone integration: wireless Apple CarPlay
Infotainment: Porsche Communication Management
USB-C front
USB-C rear
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated
Smart device app compatibility: Porsche Connect

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2017 Land Rover Rang...
 80,800 KM
$78,800 + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Rang...
 57,301 KM
$84,800 + tax & lic
2018 Maserati Levant...
 40,813 KM
$69,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory