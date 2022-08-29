$85,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Porsche Macan
AWD, PREMIUM PLUS PKG, NAV, PANO, BOSE, 360 CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$85,800
- Listing ID: 9179233
- Stock #: PC8762
- VIN: WP1AA2A51NLB03200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 8,164 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX | AWD | PDK | PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW | 21" RS SPYDER DESIGN WHEELS | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | LEATHER PACKAGE | PORSCHE ENTRY & DRIVE | AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS | FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS | ADAPTIVE LED MATRIX HEADLIGHTS | APPLE CARPLAY | 14-WAY ADJUSTABLE POWER SEATS | HEATED WINDSHIELD
This 2022 Porsche Macan features a Carrara White Metallic exterior finish complimented by a Black/Mojave Beige leather interior. It also features 21" RS Spyder Wheels, Porsche LED Matrix Design Headlights with Porsche Dynamic Lighting System Plus (PDLS+), Heated and Ventilated Seats, Sport Chrono Package, 360 Camera with Surround View, a BOSE Surround Sound System, a Porsche Multifunction Steering Wheel and much more.
Its Powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged Inline-4 producing 261 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. All-Wheel-Drive System provides traction in all conditions, through a smooth 7-Speed PDK Automatic Transmission.
The Premium Plus Package adds a Panoramic Roof System, 14-way adjustable Power Seats, LED Matrix Headlights, BOSE Surround Sound System, Lane Change Assist, and Heated and Ventilated Seats. All of this on top of the already amazing features of this Macan such as Apple CarPlay.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
