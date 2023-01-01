$77,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Porsche Macan
AWD, BOSE, PANO, NAV, CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$77,800
- Listing ID: 9805786
- Stock #: PC9099
- VIN: WP1AA2A50NLB08260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carmine Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,432 KM
Vehicle Description
MACAN | AWD | 2.0 LITER TURBO | PDK | NAVIGATION | KEYLESS ENTRY | AUTO START STOP SYSTEM | HEATED FRONT SEATS | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC) | REARVIEW CAMERA | VOICE CONTROL | APPLE CARPLAY | SATELITE RADIO | BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | LANE KEEPING ASSIST | GARNET RED LEATHER INTERIOR | 19 MACAN SPORT WHEELS
With a refined chassis, a strong 2.0-litre Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine making 248 horsepower, standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD) and a comfortable cabin, and the amazing 7-speed PDK transmission, the 2022 Porsche Macan is a dual-purpose package unlike any other SUV on the road today. It takes on a track day as flawlessly as it runs Sunday errands.
This model is featured in Garnet Red exterior with 19" Porsche Macan Sport Wheels complimented with a Garnet Red/Black leather interior featuring Brushed Aluminum trim throughout; Power, Heated and Ventilated Seats, Navigation, a Rearview Camera, Apple Carplay a BOSE Premium Sound System, a huge Sunroof, LED Headlights, Keyless Entry, a Multifunction steering wheel and much more!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
