2022 RAM 1500

31,465 KM

Details Description Features

$59,990

+ tax & licensing
$59,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

Rebel w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Nav

2022 RAM 1500

Rebel w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,990

+ taxes & licensing

31,465KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10121652
  • Stock #: 19515
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT5NN254991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 19515
  • Mileage 31,465 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #ZB8 as of 12/15/2022.

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Hill start assist
Rain brake support

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Remote proximity keyless entry
USB Ports
Black MOPAR Tubular Side Steps
Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus
AM/FM w/ 9 Speakers
Uconnect 5W
12 inch Touchscreen
Park-Sense Front And Rear Park Assist w/ Stop
Alpine Audio w/ Subwoofer

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

