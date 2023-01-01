$59,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-559-3297
2022 RAM 1500
Rebel w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$59,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10121652
- Stock #: 19515
- VIN: 1C6SRFLT5NN254991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 19515
- Mileage 31,465 KM
Vehicle Description
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #ZB8 as of 12/15/2022.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.