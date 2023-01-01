$69,891+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Sport ACCIDENT FREE RAM 1500 SPORT PACKAGE.
Sherway Nissan
1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5
$69,891
- Stock #: P6451
- VIN: 1C6SRFVT2NN361722
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P6451
- Mileage 30,096 KM
Ram 1500 sport package>Intelligent Key>Remote start>Automatic > Alloy Wheels >Power windows and locks>Bluetooth>Heated steering>Steering wheel controls>
Heated front seats>Heated steering wheel> Back up camera>Forward collision warning >Navigation>Apple carplay/Android auto>Clean carfax>Optional hood tape>Tint>Spray in liner>Tonneau cover>Step rails .
Call us to find out how to take advantage of finance rates starting at 7.99%
Sherway Nissan in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 416 239 1217. Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
