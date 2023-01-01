Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 RAM 1500

30,096 KM

Details Description Features

$69,891

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,891

+ taxes & licensing

Sherway Nissan

416-239-1217

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

Sport ACCIDENT FREE RAM 1500 SPORT PACKAGE.

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500

Sport ACCIDENT FREE RAM 1500 SPORT PACKAGE.

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

  1. 10191093
  2. 10191093
  3. 10191093
  4. 10191093
  5. 10191093
  6. 10191093
  7. 10191093
  8. 10191093
  9. 10191093
  10. 10191093
  11. 10191093
  12. 10191093
  13. 10191093
  14. 10191093
Contact Seller

$69,891

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
30,096KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10191093
  • Stock #: P6451
  • VIN: 1C6SRFVT2NN361722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P6451
  • Mileage 30,096 KM

Vehicle Description

Ram 1500 sport package>Intelligent Key>Remote start>Automatic > Alloy Wheels >Power windows and locks>Bluetooth>Heated steering>Steering wheel controls>
Heated front seats>Heated steering wheel> Back up camera>Forward collision warning >Navigation>Apple carplay/Android auto>Clean carfax>Optional hood tape>Tint>Spray in liner>Tonneau cover>Step rails .

Call us to find out how to take advantage of finance rates starting at 7.99%

Sherway Nissan in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 416 239 1217. Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherway Nissan

2022 Mazda CX-5 Sign...
 13,145 KM
$45,991 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Cherokee T...
 14,696 KM
$49,991 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks SV...
 31,949 KM
$22,491 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sherway Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

Primary

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

Call Dealer

416-239-XXXX

(click to show)

416-239-1217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory