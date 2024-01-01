Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Headlights , Panoramic Sunroof , Push Button Start and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Ram 1500 include:

Auto Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof
Push Button Start
Dual Zone A/C
Hill Start Assist
SOS Call Support
Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41649

2022 RAM 1500

33,000 KM

$58,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500

Longhorn Crew Cab 4X4 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

12035527

2022 RAM 1500

Longhorn Crew Cab 4X4 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,000KM
VIN 1C6SRFKT6NN359444

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Mileage 33,000 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Headlights , Panoramic Sunroof , Push Button Start and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Ram 1500 include:

Auto Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof
Push Button Start
Dual Zone A/C
Hill Start Assist
SOS Call Support
Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41649

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Panoramic Sunroof
Auto Headlights

Bluetooth
Alpine Premium Audio System

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Memory Driver's Seat

Dual Zone A/C

Push Button Start

Hill start assist
Electronic Parking Brake

Aux input
USB port
12V outlet
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
SOS Call Support
Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$58,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 RAM 1500