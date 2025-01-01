$52,990+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Sport Crew Cab 4X4 w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Touchscreen
2022 RAM 1500
Sport Crew Cab 4X4 w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Touchscreen
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$52,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,680KM
VIN 1C6SRFVT5NN322316
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 64510
- Mileage 39,680 KM
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth Music and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 64510
Premium Sound System
Brake Assist
Rear View Camera
Push Button Start
Parking Sensors
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
