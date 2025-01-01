Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth Music and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Premium Sound System<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>12V Outlet<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Rear View Camera<br>Parking Sensors<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 64510

2022 RAM 1500

39,680 KM

Details Description Features

$52,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 1500

Sport Crew Cab 4X4 w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Touchscreen

Watch This Vehicle
12884801

2022 RAM 1500

Sport Crew Cab 4X4 w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Touchscreen

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,680KM
VIN 1C6SRFVT5NN322316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 64510
  • Mileage 39,680 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth Music and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 64510

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Safety

Brake Assist

Interior

Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT for sale in Bedford, NS
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 86,000 KM $18,790 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Bedford, NS
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 100,840 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport for sale in Bedford, NS
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport 70,300 KM $16,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2022 RAM 1500