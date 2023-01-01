Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 RAM 1500

23,212 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

Laramie, 4x4, NAV, UCONNECT, CAM, 5.6 FT CREW CAB

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500

Laramie, 4x4, NAV, UCONNECT, CAM, 5.6 FT CREW CAB

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 9850307
  2. 9850307
  3. 9850307
  4. 9850307
  5. 9850307
  6. 9850307
  7. 9850307
  8. 9850307
  9. 9850307
  10. 9850307
  11. 9850307
  12. 9850307
  13. 9850307
  14. 9850307
  15. 9850307
  16. 9850307
  17. 9850307
  18. 9850307
  19. 9850307
  20. 9850307
  21. 9850307
  22. 9850307
  23. 9850307
  24. 9850307
  25. 9850307
  26. 9850307
  27. 9850307
  28. 9850307
  29. 9850307
  30. 9850307
  31. 9850307
  32. 9850307
  33. 9850307
  34. 9850307
  35. 9850307
  36. 9850307
  37. 9850307
  38. 9850307
  39. 9850307
  40. 9850307
  41. 9850307
  42. 9850307
  43. 9850307
  44. 9850307
  45. 9850307
  46. 9850307
  47. 9850307
  48. 9850307
  49. 9850307
  50. 9850307
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
23,212KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9850307
  • Stock #: PC9133
  • VIN: 1C6SRFJT9NN208860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9133
  • Mileage 23,212 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 RAM 1500 LARAMIE | 5.7L HEMI V8 | 4WD | CREW CAB 5.6FT | 395HP | NAVIGATION | DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL | UCONNECT 12" TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM | REARVIEW CAMERA | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | POWER SEATS | SIRIUS XM | CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | TOW/HAUL | CRUISE CONTROL | HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | MEDIA PLAYER | SATELLITE RADIO | POWER MIRRORS | STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS | AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT | CRUISE CONTROL | KEYLESS ENTRY | CLEAN CARFAX







The Dodge Ram 1500 has the basic requirements more than covered. The available V8s are impressive performers, the chassis is well suited to heavy work and the Ram's cabin is a class leader in terms of design, ergonomics and materials. It has a 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine generating 395 horsepower and 407 lb-ft of torque. This Ram features a Dark Blue exterior finish and a black interior with Chrome Aluminum wheels. The Ram 1500 Laramie powertrain employs a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission and will earn 20 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway with a maximum towing capacity of 7,730 pounds.







Hauling and driving are the strong suits of the Ram, with a stiff chassis and rear coil suspension providing a better, more controlled ride than its competitors and better than any previous Dodge truck.







Standard safety equipment on the 2022 Ram 1500 includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, hill-start assist, trailer-sway control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Comfort

HEATED

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Active grille shutters

Additional Features

Rear
3
SURROUND SOUND
8
digital odometer
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Audio system
power folding
removable
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Dash trim: alloy
Door trim: alloy
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Grille color: chrome
Front struts
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Wheels: aluminum
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Adjustable pedals: power
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Spare tire size: full-size
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Front brake width: 1.18
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Power windows: safety reverse
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.1
Laminated glass: acoustic
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Emissions: 50 state
Mirror color: chrome
Steering ratio: 16.3
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Headlights: LED
Axle ratio: 3.21
Infotainment: Uconnect
Storage: accessory hook
Suspension control: frequency selective
Capless fuel filler system
Fender lip moldings: body-color
Pickup bed light
Pickup sliding rear window: power horizontal
Battery rating: 730 CCA
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Front suspension type: upper and lower control arms
Rear brake width: 0.87
Front fog lights: LED
Front bumper color: chrome
Rear bumper color: chrome
Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Phone: voice operated
Power outlet(s): 115V front
4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting
Rear seat folding: folds up
Trailer hitch: Class IV
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: chrome
Tailgate: lift assist
Trailer wiring: 4-pin
Headlight bezel color: chrome
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Front brake diameter: 14.9
Rear brake diameter: 14.8
chrome surround
Ventilated
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
mast
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
Google search
with read function
horn/light operation
vehicle location
low oil level
auto-locking
app marketplace integration
rear center folding with storage
under rear seats
7-pin
in seat cushion
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
power locking
115V rear
USB front
USB-C front
USB-C rear
Smart device app compatibility: SiriusXM Guardian
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Pickup bed cargo management: tie-down anchors
USB rear
POWERTRAIN HOUR METER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2020 Land Rover Evoq...
 43,394 KM
$46,800 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz G...
 207,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 BMW X5 2019 BMW...
 64,250 KM
$58,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory