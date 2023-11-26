Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 11/26/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2022 Subaru ASCENT

38,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Subaru ASCENT

Onyx AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Subaru ASCENT

Onyx AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11266718
  2. 11266718
  3. 11266718
  4. 11266718
  5. 11266718
  6. 11266718
  7. 11266718
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
38,000KM
Used
VIN 4S4WMAHD7N3401056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 11/26/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6-speakers

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Reverse Automatic Braking
Lane Centring Assist

Additional Features

Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Pre-Collision Braking
POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
pre-collision throttle management
EyeSight driver assist technology
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
LED Steering Responsive Headlights
8" Infotainment System
Blind Spot Detection w/ Lane Change Assist
Tri Zone A/C
Lane Departure & Sway Warning
Second Row Captain's Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 MINI Cooper Clubman Base w/ Bluetooth, A/C, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 MINI Cooper Clubman Base w/ Bluetooth, A/C, Cruise Control 71,317 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 30,394 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline AWD w/ Technology Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline AWD w/ Technology Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 96,428 KM $18,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2022 Subaru ASCENT