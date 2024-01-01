Menu
2022 Subaru Ascent

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Eyesight Driver Assistance , Keyless Entry , Electronic Parking Brake and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Subaru Ascent include:

Eyesight Driver Assistance
Keyless Entry
Electronic Parking Brake
Push Button Start
RearviewCamera
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
USB Port
NFC

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 40923

2022 Subaru ASCENT

88,500 KM

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

11993667

Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Used
88,500KM
VIN 4S4WMADD2N3403237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Eyesight Driver Assistance , Keyless Entry , Electronic Parking Brake and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2022 Subaru Ascent include:

Eyesight Driver Assistance
Keyless Entry
Electronic Parking Brake
Push Button Start
RearviewCamera
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
USB Port
NFC

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 40923

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Rear Vents
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Auto Headlights

Safety

Electronic Parking Brake

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
12V outlet
x-mode
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
NFC
Tri Zone A/C
Rearview Camera
Eyesight Driver Assistance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Subaru ASCENT